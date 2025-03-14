Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Gale Watch, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&