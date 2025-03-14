DOVER, Del. — More than 20 elected officials joined the Delaware Healthcare Association and hospital representatives Tuesday for its annual legislative advocacy day at Legislative Hall.
DHA represents Delaware’s hospitals, health systems and healthcare-related organizations. According to the association, Delaware hospitals and health systems handle more than 3 million outpatient visits, over 400,000 emergency department visits, 90,000 inpatient admissions, and deliver more than 10,000 babies annually.
"We look forward to partnering with our elected officials on policies that will help make our healthcare system and our state stronger," said Christina Bryan, Vice President of External Affairs for the Delaware Healthcare Association in a press release.
According to DHA, the event highlighted DHA’s state advocacy agenda, which focuses on healthcare workforce development, access to care, quality, affordability, and health equity.