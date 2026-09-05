DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is offering a variety of free programs throughout Sept., including guided tours, lectures, living-history demonstrations and dance lessons.
In Lewes, the division says the Zwaanendael Museum is hosting several “Walk to DeBraak” programs at Cape Henlopen State Park on Sept. 3, 12 and 17. Visitors can learn about the history and artifacts of the 18th-century shipwreck HMS DeBraak, including its surviving hull section. Participants meet at the Cape Henlopen State Park office before walking to the DeBraak facility. The program is open to those 10 and older, and registration is encouraged.
The museum will also host its “Loyalist on the Lawn” series on Sept. 5 and 19. Costumed historian Mark Wilson will portray an officer of the Loyal American Regiment during the War of Independence and demonstrate how Delaware Loyalists made armaments and supplies to support the British Crown, says the division.
Other programs are planned at historical sites throughout Delaware.
The New Castle Court House Museum will host “History Revival: To Give My Voice in the Matter of Independence” on Sept. 3 and “Creating a New State” on Sept. 26.
The Old State House in Dover will present “Tales of Revolutionary Delaware” on Sept. 5.
John Dickinson Plantation in Dover will host “Dancing at Dickinson” on Sept. 16 and 30, featuring English country dance lessons. The site will also present “Legacy and Landscape: Henry & Catherine’s Journey” on Sept. 19, exploring the lives and legacy of Henry and Catherine Campbell.
At Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, the division says events commemorating the Battle of Cooch’s Bridge will be held Sept. 5, including a memorial service and open house.
All programs are free, according to the Delaware division, though some have age requirements and preregistration is recommended or required.