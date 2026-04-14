DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Education has recognized 93 public school students from the Class of 2026 as Secretary of Education Scholars, highlighting academic achievement, leadership and community service across the state.
Secretary of Education Cindy Marten joined Gov. Matt Meyer and other state leaders in Dover to celebrate the students during a dinner ceremony.
“Excellence like we see here tonight doesn’t happen by accident. It is built day by day, decision by decision into something remarkable,” Marten told the students. “You likely have or will receive many honors and recognitions in your life. Just know that this is one of the highest honors a student can earn in a Delaware public school, and we are here to celebrate not just what you’ve accomplished but who you are becoming.”
The scholars are also featured on a state website showcasing their achievements, including photos, principal nomination statements and student-written narratives.
Delaware has named Secretary of Education Scholars each year since 1984. The number of honorees per school is based on enrollment, with principals selecting students for their academic records, leadership and service.
Several students from eastern Sussex County were among those recognized:
At Cape Henlopen High School, William Dorsch of Milton ranked at the top of his class with a 102.67 GPA and is active in Chess Club, Science Olympiad and National Honor Society while volunteering at the Lewes Public Library. Liam Ramsey, a student leader and varsity football co-captain, earned a 1440 SAT score and has logged more than 100 volunteer hours. Alexandra Tigue, ranked third in a class of 476, has earned multiple academic awards and gained experience through a pharmacy internship while running her own crochet business.
From Sussex Academy, Noah Benz helped relaunch the school’s Science Olympiad club and earned honors in regional math competitions while competing on state championship soccer teams. Katya Geyer has earned top science fair awards and contributed more than 300 volunteer hours, combining academic research with athletics and service.
Milford Senior High School honorees include Madison Stahl, ranked first in her class with a 4.81 GPA and committed to Smith College to study pre-law, and Kenny Ung, ranked second with a 4.79 GPA, who plans to pursue neuroscience and philosophy.
Indian River High School students Dylan Grise and Ella Peterson were also recognized. Grise, a standout athlete, earned Conference Player of the Year in baseball and will attend Wilmington University. Peterson balanced Advanced Placement and dual enrollment coursework with leadership roles and athletics and plans to study nursing at Wingate University.
At Sussex Central High School, Dereknick Garcia-Morales, Maria Gutierrez-Carcamo and Garth Layfield were honored for their academic excellence and leadership. Garcia-Morales plans to attend Duke University for engineering, Gutierrez-Carcamo will study pre-law at the University of Notre Dame, and Layfield plans to pursue nutrition studies at Immaculata University.
A full list of scholars is available through the Delaware Department of Education website.