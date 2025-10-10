WILMINGTON, Del. – Delaware celebrated the lasting impact of four trailblazing women during the annual Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront on Oct. 8.
This year’s inductees included Valerie Biden Owens, Claire DeMatteis, Charlotte King and Charlotte Miller-Lacy. Each was recognized for leadership and contributions to the state. The ceremony, livestreamed to the public, featured speeches, video tributes, and formal recognitions highlighting each honoree’s achievements.
Sherese Brewington-Carr, director of the Office on Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, praised the evening and its significance.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to celebrate these remarkable women alongside their families, friends, state officials, and our special guest, former President Joe Biden. The night was extraordinary, joyful, and a true reflection of their unique contributions to our beloved Delaware. It was my honor to serve them and an experience I will cherish forever,” said Sherese Brewington-Carr, Director of the Office on Women’s Advancement and Advocacy.
“It’s such a joy to celebrate women who’ve made a real difference in Delaware. Their example encourages others to dream big and lead boldly,” said Brenda Wise, Chair of the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame Committee.
The Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame was established in 1981 and now includes more than 170 women. The group says inductees are selected for their professional excellence, community impact and efforts to uplift others across the state.
To watch the full ceremony, visit the Office on Women’s Advancement and Advocacy’s YouTube channel.