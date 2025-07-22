WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware is mourning the loss of decorated World War II veteran and longtime Elsmere resident Ray Firmani, who died July 21 at the age of 103.
Firmani, a co-pilot of a B-17 in the 486th Heavy Bombardment Group of the 8th Air Force, flew 25 combat missions over Germany and France during the war and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. He lived in Delaware for 98 years, graduated from Wilmington High School, and worked for DuPont for more than four decades.
In honor of his service, Gov. Matt Meyer ordered all state-owned buildings to lower flags to half-staff through sunset on Monday, July 28.
“Ray Firmani was a true Delawarean who served his community and his country with honor,” Meyer said in a statement. “If we are indeed a state of neighbors, then Ray Firmani set the bar that we should all aspire to reach.”
Former U.S. Senator Tom Carper also reflected on Firmani’s impact, calling him a Delaware hero and a constant presence at veterans events across the state.
“It feels like I’ve known Ray forever, and I have admired him every step of the way,” Carper said. “What a loss, but what a blessing, not just to have known him, but to have served with him in times of war and times of peace.”
Firmani remained active in Delaware's veterans community and was widely regarded as a living reminder of the sacrifices made by those who served. His contributions extended well beyond the battlefield, as he mentored local leaders and supported civic initiatives throughout his life.
Governor Meyer called him “a cherished community leader” and praised his legacy of service.