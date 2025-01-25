DOVER, Del. - A proposal to provide state funding for school resource officers and constables failed to advance out of the Delaware House Education Committee.
The bill, introduced by Rep. Bryan Shupe (R-Milford), aimed to cover up to 70% of SRO and constable salaries, with an estimated annual cost of $25 million if all schools opted in. An additional $12 million in one-time costs was projected for fiscal year 2026.
Shupe expressed his thoughts about the bill’s failure in a Facebook post.
"This legislation would have enhanced safety for teachers and students while fostering positive relationships with law enforcement." Shupe said.
"I’m disappointed that school safety isn’t a top priority for the Education Committee at this time, I remain committed to finding solutions."
The committee rejected the bill on a near-party line vote, with cost concerns and potential over-policing in schools cited by opponents. Many committee members preferred investments in mental health services over creating a specific funding pool for SROs.