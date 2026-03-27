DELAWARE - Legislation aimed at changing voter status rules in Delaware has passed the state House, moving one step closer to becoming law.
The measure, known as House Amendment 1 to Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 3, would prevent permanent absentee voting in the state.
Under the broader bill, Delaware voters would still be allowed to request an absentee ballot for each election without providing a reason. However, the amendment clarifies that voters cannot remain on a permanent absentee list.
The legislation comes as absentee voting laws in Delaware have faced legal scrutiny in recent years. In October 2022, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled that a vote-by-mail statute violated the state constitution, finding it expanded absentee voting beyond what is permitted.
The updated legislation now heads back to the Delaware Senate for further review and consideration.