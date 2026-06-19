DELAWARE- The Delaware House of Representatives has passed House Bill 444, known as the Delaware John Lewis Voting Rights Act, sending the measure to the state Senate for consideration.
The legislation would establish new state-level voting rights protections aimed at preventing voter suppression, vote dilution, voter intimidation and barriers to election access.
If enacted, the legislation would create a new framework in Delaware law that would allow election policies and practices to be challenged when they result in unlawful voter suppression or vote dilution affecting protected classes.
Under the bill, voter suppression would include election policies or practices that create significant disparities in voter participation, voting access or opportunities to participate in the political process. The legislation states that claims may be brought even without evidence of intentional discrimination if a policy's effect creates prohibited disparities.
Lawmakers say the measure would also prohibit vote dilution, targeting election methods that impair the ability of protected class members to nominate or elect candidates of their choice. Courts would be authorized to order remedies if violations are found.
The bill grants broad legal standing to individuals, organizations and the Delaware Attorney General to bring voting rights challenges. In many cases, plaintiffs would be required to provide notice before filing suit, giving election jurisdictions an opportunity to address alleged violations before litigation proceeds.
Another part of House Bill 444 includes language-access provisions. The Department of Elections would be required to identify jurisdictions where a significant need exists for election materials and assistance in languages other than English. Local election offices in affected areas would be required to provide translated materials and language assistance for voters with limited English proficiency.
Following House passage, Rep. Larry Lambert, the bill's prime House sponsor, said the legislation is intended to ensure Delaware maintains strong voting protections.
“As John Lewis once said: ‘Freedom is not a state; it is an act… Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society,’” Lambert said.
The bill now awaits consideration in the Delaware Senate.