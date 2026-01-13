Delaware housing authorities urge applicants to update waiting list information

Delaware’s five public housing authorities are urging individuals on the state’s centralized waiting list for Housing Choice Vouchers and public housing to update their applications by Feb. 10, 2026, to remain active.

Officials said applicants who have not updated their information in over a year and fail to take action by the deadline will have their applications withdrawn from the waiting lists for all five housing authorities, in line with program rules.

The participating authorities include the Delaware State Housing Authority, Dover Housing Authority, New Castle County Housing Authority, Newark Housing Authority and Wilmington Housing Authority.

Applicants can update or confirm their information online through the state’s centralized portal at AffordableHousing.com. Those who do not need changes can simply select “Everything Looks Good” to confirm their information.

