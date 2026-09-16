GEORGETOWN, Del. - Hunters and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control staff met in Georgetown to discuss new deer hunting rules as a third positive case of chronic wasting disease was found among white-tailed deer.
The meeting focused in part on restrictions designed to limit the spread of chronic wasting disease, but some hunters said they left with unanswered questions. Andrew Adams, who hunts in Sussex County and attended the meeting, said some aspects of the new rules remain unclear.
“they feel very vague. You know, like I said, I came with questions and I still have some. I feel like some of the definitions and some of the things that were discussed today were more broad. And I was looking for some more specifics, but the way that they made it seem that some of those will come out over time”
All three positive cases of chronic wasting disease have been found in an area west of Millsboro identified as No. 14 on a DNREC map presented during the meeting.
People in that area cannot leave out food to attract or bait deer. The same restrictions apply in the areas directly north and south of No. 14.
Sam Millman, head of DNREC’s deer program, said the no-baiting areas could make a difference over time.
“THAT OUNCE OF PREVENTION IS WORTH A POUND OF CURE”
DNREC is also asking hunters who kill deer in the three affected areas to leave the deer heads in designated freezers. The agency can then test the deer for chronic wasting disease.