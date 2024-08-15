Delaware hunting permits for State Parks now available.

DELAWARE - Special hunting permits for Delaware State Parks are now available for purchase at all locations where hunting licenses are sold.
The permits, which were previously sold only at state park offices, can now be bought online at Digital DNREC, at DNREC’s main campus in the Richardson and Robbins Building in Dover, and at more than 40 licensing agents across the state. The permits are priced at $10 for both residents and non-residents.
For more information, hunters are encouraged to visit the DNREC website or contact their local licensing agent.