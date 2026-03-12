DOVER, Del. — Delaware is accelerating its statewide early literacy strategy with more than $8 million in investments aimed at strengthening reading instruction in classrooms across the state.
The Delaware Department of Education announced two major funding efforts supporting the plan: a $1.9 million State Implementation Fund grant from Accelerate and $6.1 million in competitive Bridge to Practice grants awarded to 25 school districts and charter schools.
Together, the investments are designed to speed up the implementation of Delaware’s Early Literacy Plan, which focuses on improving reading instruction and helping children read on grade level by the end of third grade.
State leaders say the strategy centers on aligning existing state, federal and philanthropic funding behind one coordinated approach rather than launching new initiatives. The literacy plan is a key part of the Department of Education’s 2025–2028 Strategic Plan and focuses on strengthening teaching, school leadership and evidence-based reading instruction.
“Delaware is focused on one clear goal: ensuring every child reads on grade level by the end of third grade,” Gov. Matt Meyer said. “By aligning leadership, professional learning, staffing models, and data systems around that goal, Delaware is building a durable statewide literacy system that gives every child the opportunity to become a confident, capable reader.”
Education Secretary Cindy Marten said the investments are meant to strengthen classroom instruction and provide educators with the resources needed to improve reading outcomes..
According to the Department of Education, the funding will support:
Expanded professional learning for teachers, instructional coaches and school leaders through programs such as the Early Literacy Leadership Academy and student-centered coaching.
Team-based staffing models that allow schools to share expertise and provide more consistent instructional support.
Improved data systems that track literacy instruction and reading progress statewide.
Education leaders say the data systems will help identify areas of success and provide targeted support where reading progress is slower.
Indian River School District will use its $206,819 grant to provide Early Literacy Leadership Academy training for all elementary schools along with additional professional learning for early literacy.
“We are proud to support teachers and school leaders as they continue to strengthen their expertise in early literacy,” Indian River Director of Elementary Education Kelly Dorman said. “This grant enables us to invest in meaningful, job-embedded professional learning that enhances teaching and learning while advancing our shared commitment to ensuring every IRSD student becomes a confident, proficient reader by the end of third grade.”
Education leaders say the statewide effort is designed to ensure consistent, high-quality reading instruction and measurable progress in literacy across Delaware classrooms.