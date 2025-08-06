DELAWARE - Delaware officials have declared Wednesday, Aug. 6 a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, warning that smoke from Canadian wildfires is expected to raise pollution levels and pose health risks to sensitive groups.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued the alert, forecasting that light rain and cloud cover will help limit ozone production. However, east-northeasterly winds are expected to carry an offshore plume of wildfire smoke into the mid-Atlantic, increasing fine particle pollution.
Air Quality Index levels are anticipated to reach the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” category, meaning people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Ozone levels are expected to remain in the “Good” range.
Wildfire smoke impacted Delaware in a similar way in 2023, when areas like Milton experienced thick haze and reduced visibility due to poor air quality.
Margaret Castelli, who visited Bethany Beach Wednesday, offered advice for staying safe when the air is thick with smoke. “Keep your windows closed. Don’t go out as much as you need to,” she said. “If you have to go to the grocery store, maybe do an Uber delivery or Instacart or something like that. But really be very careful about how you are handling this situation.”
According to DNREC, conditions are expected to gradually improve Thursday and Friday as winds help disperse smoke. However, sensitive groups should remain cautious as some haze may linger and rising temperatures could contribute to increased ozone formation.