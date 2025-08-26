Delaware Kidney Walk gets $10,000 gift from HomeWell Care Services

LEWES, Del. - HomeWell Care Services Delaware will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Delaware Kidney Walk, organizers announced.
The company gave the National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware a $10,000 gift to help fund patient programs, education and research related to kidney disease.
“Supporting the work being done by the National Kidney Foundation is important to us,” said Will Childers, owner of HomeWell Care Services Delaware. “Along with the countless people in our local communities who are living with kidney disease, we have clients and employees and their loved ones who are also facing this chronic illness.”
The Delaware Kidney Walk is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at Cape Henlopen State Park.