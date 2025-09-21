LEWES, Del. — The 17th annual Delaware Kidney Walk took place Sunday at Cape Henlopen State Park, bringing together hundreds of people to raise awareness and funds for kidney disease—an often overlooked health threat that affects millions nationwide.
Nicole Scharf, senior program director, has organized the event for 13 years and says the walk continues to grow in both participation and impact.
“This walk is to support the 37 million people across the U.S. that either suffer with kidney disease, are on dialysis, need a kidney transplant, or are family members, caretakers, or living donors,” said Scharf.
This year’s walk raised more than $47,000. The money helps fund kidney disease research, early diagnosis, and improved treatment options for patients.
"Unfortunately, the number of people with kidney disease is also growing, so that's not the right direction," Scharf told CoastTV. "But the support of particularly Sussex County and this community, they always show up in droves. They are always the most supportive, and we just couldn't be more grateful."
The event kicked off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21 and featured music, informational booths, and community-led fundraising teams.
Scharf emphasized the often-silent nature of kidney disease, noting that it's the eighth leading cause of death in the United States, ranking above breast and prostate cancers.
“Out of those 37 million folks that are estimated to have kidney disease, about 90 percent of them don’t know it,” she said. “That’s one in seven people who don’t know. If you have high blood pressure or diabetes, you’ve got to get those kidneys checked.”
Scharf also encouraged people over the age of 60 to talk with their doctors about kidney health, as age can naturally reduce kidney function.
CoastTV was a proud media sponsor of the event. Madeleine Overturf served as emcee.
The Delaware Kidney Walk is part of a national effort by the National Kidney Foundation to raise money and awareness for kidney health. The event’s slogan, "One Step Can Fuel Lifesaving Change," underscores the idea that even a small action—like walking—can create a ripple effect of hope and support for those affected.