kidney walk.jpg

Hundreds of people walked to raise money to fight kidney disease.

LEWES, Del. — The 17th annual Delaware Kidney Walk took place Sunday at Cape Henlopen State Park, bringing together hundreds of people to raise awareness and funds for kidney disease—an often overlooked health threat that affects millions nationwide.

Nicole Scharf, senior program director, has organized the event for 13 years and says the walk continues to grow in both participation and impact.

“This walk is to support the 37 million people across the U.S. that either suffer with kidney disease, are on dialysis, need a kidney transplant, or are family members, caretakers, or living donors,” said Scharf. 

kidney walk 2.jpg

Senior Program Director Nicole Scharf speaks with Kidney Walk participant and fundraiser Jimmy O'Conor

This year’s walk raised more than $47,000. The money helps fund kidney disease research, early diagnosis, and improved treatment options for patients.

"Unfortunately, the number of people with kidney disease is also growing, so that's not the right direction," Scharf told CoastTV. "But the support of particularly Sussex County and this community, they always show up in droves. They are always the most supportive, and we just couldn't be more grateful."

The event kicked off at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21 and featured music, informational booths, and community-led fundraising teams.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Scharf emphasized the often-silent nature of kidney disease, noting that it's the eighth leading cause of death in the United States, ranking above breast and prostate cancers.

signature.png

Participants signed posters with motivational messages or their inspiration for walking.

“Out of those 37 million folks that are estimated to have kidney disease, about 90 percent of them don’t know it,” she said. “That’s one in seven people who don’t know. If you have high blood pressure or diabetes, you’ve got to get those kidneys checked.”

Scharf also encouraged people over the age of 60 to talk with their doctors about kidney health, as age can naturally reduce kidney function.

maddie emcee.jpg

CoastTV was a media sponsor. Madeleine Overturf was the emcee.

CoastTV was a proud media sponsor of the event. Madeleine Overturf served as emcee.

The Delaware Kidney Walk is part of a national effort by the National Kidney Foundation to raise money and awareness for kidney health. The event’s slogan, "One Step Can Fuel Lifesaving Change," underscores the idea that even a small action—like walking—can create a ripple effect of hope and support for those affected.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you