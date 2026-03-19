Delaware launches AI training for state employees

WILMINGTON, Del. — The State of Delaware has introduced a new artificial intelligence training program designed to guide state employees in using AI responsibly, effectively and ethically across government operations.
The training, available through the Delaware Learning Center, is part of ongoing efforts led by the Delaware Artificial Intelligence Commission. The commission was established by the 152nd General Assembly to shape how the state approaches artificial intelligence, including setting guidelines, recommending policy actions and identifying potential risks tied to generative AI use.
The curriculum, titled “Responsible AI for Public Professionals,” is a three-part, self-paced program that takes about one hour and 45 minutes to complete. It covers Delaware’s Generative Artificial Intelligence Policy, practical applications of AI in government work, and strategies for managing risks while maintaining public trust.
Gov. Matt Meyer said the initiative reflects the state’s commitment to innovation without reducing jobs.
“As technology continues to evolve, state government must innovate in ways that are practical, responsible, and without any job losses," Meyer said. "This new training helps ensure our workforce is prepared to use AI as a tool to increase efficiency, improve services, and ensure government is working for all Delawareans."
The Department of Human Resources Division of Training and HR Solutions coordinated the effort in partnership with the Department of Technology and Information, the Department of Education and the Government Efficiency & Accountability Review Board. The state worked with InnovateUS to develop the training.
DHR Secretary Yvonne Anders Gordon emphasized the importance of preparing employees for emerging technology.
“This training is an important step in helping state employees understand how artificial intelligence can be used thoughtfully, responsibly, and in service of Delawareans,” Gordon said. “As new technologies continue to emerge, it’s critical that our workforce has a strong foundation to use these tools appropriately and effectively.”
The AI commission is also tasked with conducting a statewide review of generative AI use to identify areas that may pose higher risks, while encouraging tools that improve service delivery for people who live there.