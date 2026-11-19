DELAWARE- Delaware drivers will have another option for getting home safely after holiday celebrations as the Delaware Office of Highway Safety launches its 2026-2027 Sober Rides program.
The initiative begins with Thanksgiving Eve, offering eligible participants $20 ride-share vouchers for Uber and Lyft. Vouchers become available at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and can be used for rides between 5 p.m. that day and 3 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.
The program is part of the state's effort to reduce impaired driving during the holiday season. It will also offer sober ride options on New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day and July Fourth.
“If you plan to drink, plan for a sober ride before you celebrate,” said Sharon Bryson, director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.
The agency is also promoting its annual Safe Holiday Travels campaign, encouraging drivers to wear seat belts, follow speed limits, avoid distractions and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Between 2021 and 2025, Delaware recorded 650 crashes resulting in deaths, with 34% involving alcohol or drugs. In 2025 alone, the state reported 1,007 crashes involving impaired driving.
Breakthru Beverage Delaware and several other business and community partners are sponsoring the Sober Rides program.
The highway safety office encourages people planning holiday celebrations to arrange transportation ahead of time, use ride-share services or designate a sober driver. People are also encouraged to help friends and family make safe decisions rather than allowing someone under the influence to drive.