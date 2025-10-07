DELAWARE - A new state website aims to help people in Delaware affected by the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Governor Matt Meyer on Tuesday launched an online resource page that brings together services and support for federal employees, contractors and families experiencing financial and emotional strain during the shutdown.
The site includes links to programs offering food, healthcare, unemployment assistance, childcare support, rent relief and help with utility bills. Mental health and crisis resources are also featured.
“Here in Delaware, we’re stepping up to protect our residents. We won’t stand by while dysfunction in D.C. makes life more expensive, more stressful, and more difficult for hardworking Americans. This resource page is one way we’re ensuring Delawareans get the help they need and deserve.” said Meyer.
The Meyer administration said the webpage will be regularly updated with new information as additional resources become available.