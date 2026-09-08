DOVER, Del. — Gov. Matt Meyer has signed Senate Bill 22, legislation that changes requirements for mental health insurance coverage in Delaware.
The measure, known as the Fair Standards in Mental Health Care Act, places new limits on some insurance coverage delays and denials, requires insurers to use specified clinical standards when making coverage decisions and strengthens requirements related to mental and physical health coverage.
The law also addresses emergency and out-of-network mental health care and places limits on some prior authorization requirements.
Supporters of the measure said it is intended to strengthen enforcement of mental health coverage protections already established under federal and state law. The bill received bipartisan support during the legislative process.
“More than 165,000 Delawareans live with a mental health condition and 15,000 Delaware teenagers experience a major depressive episode each year. Every month, families pay insurance premiums and every month, they face delays, denials, and the looming threat of being forced to pay extraordinary costs for out-of-network care. The Fair Standards in Mental Health Care Act promises to put an end to these costly and unfair barriers to mental healthcare,” said Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, the bill’s primary sponsor.
The legislation was developed with input from lawmakers, the Delaware Department of Insurance and mental health advocacy groups.
The legislation is connected to Care That's Fair, a national campaign run by Inseparable that focuses on insurance coverage for mental health care. The group said it plans to continue working with lawmakers, providers and advocates during implementation of the law.