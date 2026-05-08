DELAWARE - Two Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow trained and authorized employees to carry guns on private school property under a proposed expansion to Delaware’s school security laws.
Sen. Eric Buckson and House Republican Whip Jeff Spiegelman announced Senate Bill 304, known as the “Safe Schools Sentry Act,” which aims to give private schools additional options to protect students and staff.
The bill would create an exemption within Delaware’s Safe School Zone law to allow designated “sentries” to carry a gun or projectile weapon on private school campuses under strict training and oversight requirements.
Under the proposal, sentries would have to be employees of the private school and hold a valid concealed carry permit or qualifying law enforcement credentials. They would also be required to complete gun and active threat response training, undergo school security officer training through the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and carry school-approved identification.
Schools choosing to authorize sentries would also have to notify local law enforcement agencies. Spiegelman said the bill is intended to provide a more affordable security option for private schools.
Lawmakers noted that several other states, including Indiana, Ohio, Utah, Kansas and Wyoming, have adopted similar laws allowing trained personnel to serve in school security roles.
SB 304 has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration.