DELAWARE — A group of Delaware state representatives is calling for an explanation regarding a sharp increase in energy bills, citing concerns from constituents struggling with higher costs.
In a letter dated Jan. 30, addressed to Acting Public Advocate Ruth Ann Price, the lawmakers noted an "extreme uptick" in complaints from people facing steep increases in their electric bills. While acknowledging the recent cold temperatures, the legislators argued that the price spikes appear to go beyond seasonal weather fluctuations. They also pointed out that those not served by Delmarva Power have not experienced the same increases.
The letter, signed by House Speaker Minor-Brown and other legislative leaders, states that the rising costs of energy, combined with already high prices for groceries, housing and transportation are, "forcing them to choose between putting food on the table or heating their homes."
The letter identifies the Delaware Public Advocate as being tasked with advocating for the lowest reasonable rates for consumers. The lawmakers are requesting an explanation for the price hikes and an investigation into potential causes. They also urge action to explore ways to reduce or halt further increases.
The Public Advocate’s response to the inquiry has not yet been made public.