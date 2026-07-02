Weather Alert

...EXTREME HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 105 and 115 degrees expected each day. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Delaware Beaches, and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very warm low temperatures in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees at night will not offer much relief from the heat. This combined with multiple days of near record breaking temperatures will exacerbate the impacts from the heat and humidity. The hottest conditions are expected to occur through today, however dangerous heat will continue through Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. If you do not have air conditioning in your home or lack shelter, you can call 211 or visit your county or state health department website for assistance locating appropriate shelter from the heat. &&