DELAWARE — August 23 has officially been recognized as Delaware’s Random Acts of Kindness Day, honoring the life and legacy of Ryan “Red” Ennis, a beloved life coach and motivational speaker who inspired many with his message of positivity.
Ennis, 34, died in June after a battle with stage four metastatic lung cancer. His journey through life was marked by resilience — from navigating the traumatic birth of his son to facing his own cancer diagnosis.
"It changed our lives but we didn't let it change our attitudes and how we treat others." Ennis told CoastTV in a 2023 interview.
Throughout his challenges, Ryan stayed positive and encouraged everyone to "make moments matter."
"Ryan lived his life with a heart full of love, positivity, and kindness," organizers wrote. "His greatest wish was that his birthday would be recognized as a day dedicated to RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS — a legacy that continues to inspire us all."
Supporters hope the annual observance will continue to spread the joy and light Ennis shared so freely.
Suggested acts include buying someone a coffee, holding the door open, volunteering, writing an encouraging note, or simply sharing a smile.