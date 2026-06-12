MILFORD, Del.- Municipal leaders, county officials and technology partners from across Delaware have launched a new statewide effort focused on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in government operations.
The Government Artificial Intelligence, Technology & Ethics Committee, known as G.A.T.E., held its first meeting with 29 participants representing local governments, emergency services and private technology partners.
Milford officials said the initiative is designed to bring agencies together to develop policies, share best practices and explore practical uses for AI in public services.
“AI is not here to replace our talented employees, it's here to support them,” Milford City Manager Christopher Coleman said. “Humans must always have the final say in reports, decisions, and public-facing projects.”
The committee, originally spearheaded by the City of Milford Information Technology Department, will focus on governance, security and ethical standards for AI use in the public sector. According to Milford city leaders, discussions at the inaugural meeting included demonstrations of AI tools such as Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, as well as training in prompt engineering and municipal applications.
Officials from multiple Delaware municipalities and counties, including Sussex, Kent and New Castle counties, participated alongside representatives from fire services and private-sector technology companies.
Organizers say the group will continue meeting monthly, with the next virtual session scheduled for July 14 at 8:30 a.m.