WILMINGTON, Del. — Gov. John Carney will activate 100 members of the Delaware National Guard (DNG) and deploy over 40 vehicles to support Florida’s response to Hurricane Milton. The storm, forecasted to hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday, Oct. 9, as a major Category 4 or 5 hurricane, is expected to cause severe damage, including storm surge, high winds, and flooding.
The deployment, arranged through the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, is scheduled for an eight-day mission. The DNG will provide critical assistance, including managing points of distribution (PODs), route clearance, and pumping.
“This is another example of how the Delaware National Guard steps up in times of need, both in Delaware and across the country,” said Gov. Carney. “We are grateful for their service and will be thinking of them as they help Florida prepare for this dangerous storm.”
Delaware’s history of providing assistance during natural disasters includes the 2017 deployment of nearly 80 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen to aid hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Major General Michael Berry, Adjutant General of the Delaware National Guard, emphasized the DNG’s readiness to assist during such emergencies. “Our Citizen Soldiers and Airmen represent the spirit of the National Guard: Always Ready, Always There,” said Berry.
The deployment also aligns with Delaware’s recent aid during Hurricane Helene, where swift water rescue teams were sent to the Southeast. “Delaware is always willing to assist other states during times of need,” said A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.