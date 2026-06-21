Delaware National Guard's 287th Army Band to kick off America 250 tour in Milton

Milton, DE (19968)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy during the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.