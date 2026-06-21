Delaware National Guard's 287th Army Band to kick off America 250 tour in Milton

MILTON, Del. - The Delaware National Guard's 287th Army Band will launch its America 250 tour with a free outdoor concert at the Milton Theatre later this month.
The performance is scheduled for June 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Milton Theatre Quayside and will serve as the first stop on the band's America 250 tour, commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary.
The concert is part of the Milton Theatre's Quayside @ Nite outdoor concert series and is open to the public at no cost. Organizers say the event will feature a mix of military brass, patriotic music and contemporary selections.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. The event is family- and pet-friendly and will be held rain or shine.
Food will be available from Taco Reho, a Delaware-based food truck.
Organizers say doors open at 5 p.m. at the Milton Theatre Quayside, located at 110 Union St. in Milton.