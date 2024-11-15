DNREC Toys for Tots

Delaware Natural Resources Police officers and special guest Santa Claus will again deliver toys as holiday gifts for children through the Delaware branch of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. (DNREC)

DELAWARE - The Delaware Natural Resources Police have officially kicked off their annual Toys for Tots drive. Donation boxes are now in place at various DNREC locations statewide.

The Toys for Tots program, led locally by DNRP officers from Fish and Wildlife, the Environmental Crimes Unit and State Parks, collects new, unwrapped toys suitable for children of all ages. These toys are distributed as holiday gifts to underprivileged children through the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 12 in Kent and Sussex counties and until Dec. 8 in New Castle County. Toys can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • DNRP Sussex County Office, 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown
    • Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • DNREC Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover
    • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • All Delaware State Park offices, including the Brandywine Zoo and First State National Historical Park
    • Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

