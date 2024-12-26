DELAWARE- The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is helping Delawareans ring in the New Year responsibly, offering $20 ride-share vouchers for Lyft and Uber.
The vouchers are available from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
This initiative, part of the agency’s Sober Rides program, aims to curb DUI-related crashes during one of the busiest nights for celebrations. Delawareans can download the vouchers by visiting this link.
The program also includes outreach efforts, with information shared through social media, online ads, and materials distributed at bars, restaurants and liquor stores across the state.
Street teams will visit select locations ahead of the holiday to provide additional information and encourage residents to plan their rides in advance.
Ride-share vouchers were also available earlier this year for Thanksgiving Eve, another night with high rates of impaired driving.