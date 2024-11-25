DELAWARE- The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is reminding Thanksgiving hosts to ensure their guests have a sober ride home. According to the agency, even a small amount of alcohol can impair driving abilities.
The warning comes as part of the agency's "Arrive Alive" campaign, which aims to reduce alcohol-related crashes. Officials say alcohol is a factor in 30 percent of all deadly crashes in Delaware.
To prevent tragedy this holiday season, the agency is urging residents to plan ahead by designating sober drivers or utilizing rideshare services. According to the Office of Highway Safety, time is the only way to fully sober up after drinking.