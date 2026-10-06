DELAWARE- The Delaware Office of the Inspector General announced it's new website and hotline allows easy access to information regarding the OIG, as well as submit complaint forms.
The Delaware OIG was established by statute in 2025 as an independent and nonpartisan state agency responsible for detecting and deterring fraud, waste, mismanagement, corruption, and any other abuse of governmental resources that harms the public interest.
Since the State’s first Inspector General, Robert P. Storch, was sworn into office, IG Storch has been working to build the team and capabilities of the OIG, resulting in the website and hotline.
The website includes information about the operations, structure and history of the new office. It also homes the online hotline complaint form. The complaints and inquires submitted to the OIG stay confidential and handle cases of detecting and deterring fraud, waste, mismanagement, corruption and any other abuse of governmental resources that harms the public interest.
IG Storch said, “The public launch of the new OIG website and Hotline mark an important milestone in the development of our office. As we continue to staff the OIG, we wanted to reach out to the public to share more information about the office we are building and how to report concerns to us.”