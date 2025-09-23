DELAWARE -The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is reminding residents that the state’s annual open burning ban ends Thursday, Oct. 1.
From October through April 30, Delawareans may legally burn tree limbs, brush, and branches. However, burning leaves, grass, trash, garbage, and refuse materials—including tires, demolition waste, cardboard, plastics, furniture, fabrics, and mattresses—remains illegal year-round.
“Burning emits many chemicals into the atmosphere where they react with sunlight to create ground-level ozone,” said Gerald Mood, an environmental scientist with DNREC’s Division of Air Quality. “Restrictions during summer months are necessary, but once temperatures cool and days shorten, limited open burning is allowed.”
Rules & Safety Requirements (Oct. 1 – April 30):
Limit burning to 27 cubic feet of yard waste at one time (additional material may be added as fires burn down).
Fires are only permitted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Fires must not be left unattended.
Residents must have a garden hose, water buckets, or fire extinguisher on hand.
Before burning, call your County Fire Board to notify authorities:
New Castle County: 302-571-7331
Kent County: 302-734-6040
Sussex County: 302-856-6306
Illegal burning complaints can be reported to DNREC’s Environmental Hotline at 800-662-8802.
DNREC Alternatives to Burning:
Drop off yard waste at curbside or designated disposal sites (de.gov/yardwaste)
Chip or shred branches for mulch
Compost yard waste for nutrient-rich garden soil (de.gov/composting)
Additional information about Delaware’s open burning regulations and ozone season is available at de.gov/openburning.