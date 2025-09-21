DELAWARE - Delaware State Parks are offering an old-fashioned way to enjoy the state’s autumn beauty with wagon rides through meadows, forests and farmland.
DNREC announced that public wagon rides are now available through Nov. 9 at eight state parks, including Auburn Valley, Killens Pond, Lums Pond, Trap Pond, Bellevue, Brandywine Creek, Cape Henlopen and White Clay Creek. Several locations are equipped with lifts and benches to make the experience accessible for everyone.
“An old-fashioned wagon ride reminds us of the rich agricultural history of Delaware and gives us time to slow down and enjoy our friends and family,” said Matthew Ritter, director of DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “Delaware State Parks offer almost 200 wagon rides a year, mainly in fall, which provides a wealth of options and locations to enjoy this incredible autumn tradition.”
Public wagon rides are held on Saturdays in September, Fridays through Sundays in October, and Saturdays and Sundays in November. Prices range from $7 to $9 per person, depending on location and how long the ride is, DNREC said.
Private group rides are also available and include a two-hour session with a campfire afterward. These can accommodate up to 20 people and range from $150 to $175. Reservations must be made online at least 24 hours in advance.
Because of allergy concerns, most wagon rides do not include straw or hay, though some private tours may offer that option.