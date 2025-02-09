DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Division of Small Business is now accepting applications for the first round of the 2025 EDGE Grant Competition, a funding opportunity designed to help early-stage small businesses grow and expand.
The Encouraging Development, Growth, and Expansion program offers competitive grants to small businesses that have been operating for fewer than seven years and have 10 or fewer full-time employees.
To be eligible, businesses must be at least 51 percent located in Delaware. The program awards up to $100,000 to five STEM-based companies in science, technology, engineering, or math, while five Entrepreneur Class businesses in other industries can receive up to $50,000. Winning businesses must provide matching funds, with DSB contributing at a 3-to-1 match.
The application period is open from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, at 4:30 p.m. Business owners can find applications, proposal templates, scoring guidelines and an informational webinar at de.gov/edge. Following the submission deadline, applicants will undergo several rounds of evaluation. Up to 16 finalists will be invited to pitch their business proposals to a panel of expert judges. From these finalists, 10 winners will be selected. The entire process, from submission to awards ceremony, takes approximately four months.
Small business owners can apply for funding to cover expenses such as equipment purchases, building infrastructure improvements, rental space (property purchases are ineligible), website development and marketing campaigns. DSB is encouraging more businesses from Kent and Sussex Counties, especially in the STEM category, to apply. Past awardees have included a drone company needing an indoor facility, a startup developing new silicon solar cell technology, a co-working artist space and restaurants expanding with food trucks.
DSB’s Regional Business Managers offer free support to business owners throughout the application process, providing guidance and feedback to strengthen proposals. Since launching in 2019, the EDGE Grant program has awarded $7.25 million to 110 small businesses across Delaware.