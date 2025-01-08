DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will begin accepting submissions for new water quality improvement projects starting Monday, Jan. 13.
State officials say projects included on these lists will be eligible for funding through the State Revolving Fund (SRF) process, which incorporates resources from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Notices of Intent (NOIs) for wastewater, drinking water, stormwater, and related infrastructure projects must be submitted to DNREC Environmental Finance by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
A virtual public workshop will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, to provide detailed information about the CWSRF and DWSRF programs. The workshop will guide attendees on how to request financial assistance for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. Pre-registration is required to attend.
The state says the workshop will include an overview of available funding programs, including new resources from the BIL, and supplemental funding options for addressing emerging contaminants and lead service line replacements. Additional subsidies for disadvantaged communities, Green Project Reserve opportunities and stormwater grant options will also be discussed.
For more information on the loan and grant programs or to access applications, visit de.gov/envfinance.