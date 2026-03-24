DELAWARE - Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer on Tuesday ordered flags at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff to honor former State Sen. Nancy Cook, who died March 23 at age 89.
Meyer praised Cook’s decades of leadership in the General Assembly, where she became the first woman to chair the Joint Finance Committee.
“Over more than three decades in the General Assembly, Senator Cook earned deep respect for her steady leadership, particularly as Chair of the JFC, helping build responsible state budgets and craft thoughtful policy on behalf of all Delawareans," Meyer said.
Cook was recognized for her commitment to public service.
“her unwavering belief that Delaware, as a state of neighbors, works best when we work together. Mine and Lauren’s thoughts are with her family, friends, and former colleagues this evening, as we celebrate a legacy of love and legislation that will last for generations.”