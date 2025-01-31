DELAWARE -Delaware pet owners in need of spay and neuter services now have the opportunity to receive them for free through a partnership between the Office of Animal Welfare and Humane Animal Partners with the Fixed and Fab program. The initiative provides free spay and neuter procedures, along with microchips, rabies, and distemper vaccinations, to low-income pet owners receiving public assistance.
Current openings for the free Spay Days include locations in Stanton/Christiana, Wilmington, and Rehoboth Beach. Available appointment slots vary by location and procedure, with spots open for cat and dog spays and neuters.
Spay Day Openings
- Rehoboth Beach – Openings Available
- Cat Spay: 7 slots
- Cat Neuter: 17 slots
- Stanton/Christiana – Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Cat Spay: 4 slots
- Cat Neuter: 10 slots
- Small Dog Neuter: 2 slots
- Large Dog Neuter: 4 slots
- Wilmington – Thursday, Feb. 6
- Cat Spay: 3 slots
- Cat Neuter: 4 slots
- Small Dog Spay: 2 slots
How to Schedule an Appointment
Eligible pet owners can book an appointment by calling their preferred location or emailing info@hapde.org. When scheduling, they should mention "Spay Day" to secure a spot.
- Stanton/Christiana: (302) 998-2281
- Wilmington: (302) 571-0111
- Rehoboth Beach: (302) 200-7159