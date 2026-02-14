Delaware Poetry Out Loud State Finals return to Smyrna Opera House

SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware’s Poetry Out Loud state finals will return to the Smyrna Opera House on Feb. 19, at 6 p.m.
According to the program, ten student finalists from high schools across the state will compete for the state title and the chance to advance to the National Finals in Washington, D.C., scheduled for April 27 to 29.
The event is free and open to the public, though seating is limited, say organizers, and a livestream will be available on the Division of the Arts’ YouTube and Facebook pages.
This year's competition features poems highlighting American history and culture.