DOVER, Del. — Early voting for Delaware’s 2026 Primary Election begins Sept. 2, while some voters automatically registered through the Division of Motor Vehicles will have until Election Day to choose a political party.
The Delaware Department of Elections said voters who were automatically registered at the DMV without a party affiliation by the Aug. 22 primary voter registration deadline may select either the Democratic or Republican Party through Sept. 15, the date of the primary election.
Those voters, identified by the department as AVR voters, can check the polling place card included with the large purple voter information mailer sent in mid-August. Anyone whose party is listed as “No Party-AVR” is eligible to choose a party and vote in that party’s primary.
AVR voters may select a Democratic or Republican ballot at an early voting site or their assigned polling place on Election Day. Their party affiliation will then be changed to match the ballot they selected.
Voters can also change their affiliation online at ivote.de.gov, return the Automatic Voter Registration response form mailed by the department, download a form at de.gov/vrapp, request a form from their county Department of Elections office or complete a form at a county elections office during business hours.
The 2026 primary will be the final election in which that special AVR party-affiliation provision applies. A recent change in Delaware law will allow people registering through the DMV to select a political party during the voter registration process.
Early voting runs from Sept. 2 through Sept. 13, with no early voting on Sept. 6 or 7 because of the Labor Day holiday.
Voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2-5 and Sept. 8. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 9-13.
Primary voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county.
Early voting locations include:
Sussex County
Department of Elections Georgetown Warehouse — 542 S. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
Department of Elections Seaford Warehouse — 200 Allen St., Seaford, DE 19973
Ellendale Fire Hall — 302 Main St., Ellendale, DE 19941
Fairfield Inn by Marriott — 19113 Coastal Hwy., Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Indian River Fire Co. Station No. 2 — 25375 Banks Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966
Laurel Fire Hall — 205 W. 10th St., Laurel, DE 19956
Margaret Rollins Community Center — 101 Adams Ave., Lewes, DE 19958
Millville Community Center — 32517 Dukes Dr., Millville, DE 19967
Roxana Fire Hall — 39453 Zion Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945
New Castle County
Appoquinimink State Service Center — 122 Silver Lake Rd., Middletown, DE 19709
Claymont Community Center — 3301 Green St., Claymont, DE 19703
Department of Elections Warehouse, New Castle — 220 Lisa Dr., New Castle, DE 19720
Hudson State Service Center — 501 Ogletown Rd., Newark, DE 19711
The Delaware Contemporary — 200 S. Madison St., Wilmington, DE 19801
Wilmington Police Athletic League — 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington, DE 19802
Kent County
BPOE No. 1903 Elks Lodge — 200 S. Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904
Frederica Senior Center — 216 Market St., Frederica, DE 19946
Harrington Parks & Recreation — 114 E. Liberty St., Harrington, DE 19952
Wyoming United Methodist Church — 216 Wyoming Mill Rd., Dover, DE 19904
More information about the 2026 Delaware Primary Election, including early voting locations, is available at de.gov/prim and de.gov/evsites. Voters may also call the Department of Elections at 302-739-4277.