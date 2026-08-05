DELAWARE - Delaware is looking to update its state park regulations, with proposed changes covering everything from e-bikes and surf fishing reservations to political signs and campground reservations.
According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the proposed changes would update formatting and definitions, while also making several changes involving:
- Magnet fishing
- Bait restrictions
- 24/7 park operations
- Surf-fishing procedures
- Standards for appropriate attire and signage
- Drug and alcohol rules
- The resale of reservations
Under the proposal, Class 2 electric bikes would be treated similarly to traditional bicycles on designated bike paths. Those e-bikes generally have a top assisted speed of 20 mph.
Higher-powered e-bikes would not fall under the same rules.
The proposed regulations would also formally add Delaware’s surf fishing reservation system to the state’s rules. Permit holders would be required to make reservations during designated peak periods.
State officials are also proposing new restrictions on unauthorized pop-up events and the resale of campground reservations.
Another change would prohibit political signs and banners from being attached to state park property. Political messages would still be allowed on personal items, including clothing, vehicles, tents and boats.
During a virtual public hearing, some park visitors questioned how the new rules would be enforced.
Bill Eisendise of Lewes questioned whether state parks have the resources needed to enforce additional regulations.
“Have you seen anybody that could come out and say, slow it down? I know there are rules in cities and towns, but a state park, you don't have rules. I don't see it. And who's here to do it? All parks are short on money,” Eisendise said.
Others raised concerns about proposed changes involving angler fishing and drive-on beach regulations, while some also weighed in on the proposed e-bike rules.
The virtual hearing was held at 6 p.m. Public comments on the proposed regulations will remain open through Aug. 20.