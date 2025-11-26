DELAWARE -As flu and respiratory illness season begins, the Division of Public Health announced that flu, RSV, pneumonia and COVID-19 vaccines — along with all routine immunizations — are now available at state public health clinics for Delawareans six months and older.
Routine vaccines listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immunization schedules are also offered. People who live there with insurance may owe a co-pay depending on their coverage.
A list of clinic locations in state service centers across all three counties is available at https://publichealthalerts.delaware.gov/public-health-clinics/.
“Ensuring that Delawareans have easy access to vaccinations is a critical part of keeping our communities healthy,” said DPH Director Steven Blessing. “By offering vaccinations statewide, we are making it easier for families to stay up to date on their immunizations and protect themselves from serious illnesses.”
Vaccines at DPH clinics are available by appointment, though walk-in availability varies by site. Delawareans are encouraged to contact their preferred location to confirm hours and services. Many vaccines are also offered at doctors’ offices and pharmacies.
DPH urged uninsured and underinsured people who live there to use vaccination options available at its clinics, which serve as community health hubs and offer preventive and wellness services. Vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles and pertussis remain active threats, particularly for children, older adults, pregnant individuals and people with chronic health conditions. Health leaders say staying current on vaccinations is one of the most effective ways to protect individuals and communities.