Delaware reports progress but needs more teachers

DELAWARE- The 2025-2026 school year is underway, and Delaware is still working to fill hundreds of teacher vacancies.
The Delaware Department of Education reported 466 openings as of Aug. 15, including 55 in Sussex County. Officials say the state has made significant progress compared with recent years.
“Post-pandemic, Delaware has grown its educator workforce more than any other state in the nation,” said Michael Saylor, the department’s chief of staff.
Saylor said the greatest need is at the high school level in math, science, social studies and language arts. He says that many people are entering education after working in other careers.
To address shortages, the department has launched initiatives such as teacher residency programs and para-to-teacher pathways.
Amanda Howard, a kindergarten teacher at Long Neck Elementary, said she encourages others to consider the profession.
“It’s such a good feeling knowing that you are creating the future,” Howard said. “They could be doctors, lawyers. You are creating all of these different professions within one classroom.”
The department says it will follow up with schools about the vacancies in September, since many positions were still in the interview process or awaiting responses when the August data was collected.