WILMINGTON, Del.— On the eve of election night here in the First State the Delaware Republican Party is pushing a "see something, say something" approach to election integrity.
In a press release Monday the DEGOP touted a promise made by Party Chairwoman Julianne Murray that "election integrity would be a priority of the party." They would add that "it is no secret that the last two elections have planted significant seeds of doubt around the security of elections."
Despite the claim, the DEGOP offered no proof or examples that would call the results of the past two elections into question.
Looking forward to election day the DEGOP has set up a hotline (302)-600-4163 and a website for voters to contact them if they see or hear anything that might be cause for concern while voting.
According to the DECOP, this is an "effort to respond to voter concerns and restore as much confidence in the election process as possible."