DELAWARE- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has unveiled an investment of over $17 million in the Delaware River watershed, marking a step forward in conservation efforts across Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. In partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, this funding will support 45 projects aimed at improving public access, recreational opportunities, and water quality within the watershed. With an additional $20.7 million in matching contributions from grantees, the total conservation impact of these projects will reach an impressive $38 million.
According to the agency, this initiative includes more than $4.7 million allocated from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law focuses on enhancing shoreline resiliency, critical habitats, and recreational spaces. Among the key projects are efforts to reconnect rivers, restore natural spaces, and implement green stormwater infrastructure, all while addressing the impacts of climate change. Service Director Martha Williams says the finding is important for converting urban landscapes into natural havens as a response to climate change.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the Delaware River watershed is 50 percent forested, and a crucial natural resource for millions of people. The funded projects are expected to provide broad benefits, including job creation, environmental justice, and improved water quality.