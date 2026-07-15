DELAWARE — Thomas Jefferson University and its Delaware partners shared plans Wednesday for the state’s first medical school, which is expected to welcome its first class in July 2028.
The proposed school would operate as a four-year regional campus of Jefferson’s Sidney Kimmel Medical College. The inaugural class is expected to include 40 students, pending formal accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education.
Jefferson leaders, state officials and regional healthcare partners discussed the plans during a community forum at the University of Delaware’s Virden Retreat Center in Lewes.
Gov. Matt Meyer announced in June that Jefferson had been selected to establish the campus. Delaware is one of three states without a medical school.
“For too long, Delaware students who dreamed of becoming doctors had to leave home to do it, and too many never came back,” Meyer said.
Students would complete their medical education and clinical training in Delaware through partnerships with healthcare systems and colleges across the state.
Officials said the program is intended to address physician shortages, particularly in Kent and Sussex counties, where population growth has increased demand for healthcare services.
Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam said training students and medical residents locally could encourage more doctors to remain in Sussex County.
“When medical students and resident physicians train here, they stay here, build their careers here and care for our community,” Tam said.
The Delaware Medical School Consortium includes Thomas Jefferson University, the University of Delaware, Beebe Healthcare, state officials and other education and healthcare partners.
Jefferson and its partners said plans for the campus are moving forward, pending formal accreditation.