SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware School Safety Center hosted a three-day School Security Officer (SSO) training for Delaware school constables at the Delaware Emergency Management Agency’s (DEMA) Emergency Operations Center on Jan. 28 to 30.
The training brought more than 40 school constables together from across the state for intensive, nationally recognized instruction focused on strengthening school safety practices.
The course was delivered through the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) and was instructed by its certified trainers Rob Reyngoudt of Cortland, New York, and Joey Melvin, Executive Director of the Delaware School Safety Center at DEMA.
The training emphasized the unique roles and responsibilities of SSO and the importance of collaboration with school administrators and School Resource Officers.
The participants received instruction in the following key areas:
- Roles and Responsibilities of School Security Officers
- Building effective relationships with school administrators and SROs
- Effective communication and supporting student well-being
- Adolescent brain development, violence, and victimization
- Social media awareness and cyber safety
- Legal considerations for school security officers
- Understanding and supporting students with special needs
- Emergency Operations Planning and threat response
- Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED)
According to DEMA, the training supports Delaware’s continued commitment to professionalizing school security roles and ensuring school constables are equipped with the knowledge, skills, and best practices necessary to help maintain safe, secure, and supportive learning environments for students and staff statewide.