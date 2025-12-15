DELAWARE SEASHORE STATE PARK

The Indian River Inlet is part of the 3.024 acres of the Delaware Seashore State Park (Delaware State Parks).

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -Delaware Seashore State Park has announced the appointment of Chris Pauley as its new superintendent, bringing decades of parks management experience to one of the state’s most visited outdoor destinations.

Pauley joins Delaware Seashore State Park following a 31-year career with the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority, where he most recently served as director of park operations. In that role, he oversaw the management of 37 regional parks spread across six political jurisdictions, gaining extensive experience in large-scale park operations, public access, and resource stewardship.

A graduate of Radford University in Virginia, Pauley holds a Bachelor of Business degree with a concentration in marketing.

As superintendent, Pauley is responsible for the day-to-day management and operations of Delaware Seashore State Park, a 3,024-acre park system that stretches along the Delaware coast. The park includes Fenwick Island State Park, Holts Landing State Park, the Indian River Marina, the historic Indian River Life-Saving Station, the Assawoman Canal and Trail, and the Thompson Island Nature Preserve.

 

Tags

Locations

Morning Broadcast Journalist

Matt co-anchors CoastTV News Today Monday through Friday from 5-7 a.m. and regularly produces and anchors CoastTV News Midday at 11 a.m. He was previously the sports director at WBOC from 2015-2019.

Recommended for you