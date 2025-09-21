DOVER, Del. — Small restaurant and food truck owners across Delaware are being asked to weigh in on the challenges they face as part of a statewide effort to improve regulations and support for the industry.
The Small Restaurant Regulatory Task Force, created by the 153rd General Assembly is gathering input from a wide range of food service entrepreneurs. That includes:
Small restaurant owners
Food truck operators
Childcare centers with small kitchens
Entrepreneurs looking to start one of these businesses
Organizers say the goal is to identify roadblocks and concerns related to startup procedures, permitting, inspections, or daily operations—especially when dealing with state or local government agencies.
"If you’ve faced challenges or concerns while interacting with State or Local Agencies—whether during startup, permitting, inspections, or day-to-day operations—we want to hear from you," a release stated.
Business owners are encouraged to complete a short online survey by Oct. 1 to share their experiences. The task force says results will help shape smarter, more responsive policies for Delaware’s food service community.