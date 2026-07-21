Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Localized flooding is possible.