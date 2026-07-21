DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services has confirmed the state's first case of Cyclosporiasis as health officials continue monitoring a multistate outbreak that has sickened people across the United States.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already reported Cyclosporiasis in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia. The parasite, Cyclospora, is commonly linked to contaminated fresh produce and while the exact source of the current outbreak has not been identified, previous outbreaks have been traced to fruits and vegetables exposed to feces-contaminated irrigation water, Associated Press reports.
DPH told CoastTV that Delaware is not experiencing any significant Cyclosporiasis activity and there’s no indication of a broader issue in the state. Because there is only one case, the department could not provide any details on where or how the parasite was contracted to avoid identifying the person.
According to the CDC, Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that typically causes watery diarrhea with frequent bowel movements. Other symptoms include stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue and loss of appetite. The illness is generally treatable with antibiotics and rarely causes serious complications.
Dr. Dawn Roach, an infectious diseases physician at Bayhealth, said the parasite has been around for years. Roach said the best protection is practicing good hand hygiene and thoroughly washing fresh produce before eating it.
“The biggest thing is hand washing,” Roach said. “Washing your hands, soap and water is going to be very important.” She also recommended washing fruits and vegetables multiple times and scrubbing produce with firm skins before eating.
If people develop watery diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever or chills after eating fresh produce, Roach said they should contact their primary health care provider. Diagnosis is typically made through stool testing, and more than one sample may be needed to identify the parasite.
Roach emphasized there is no need to avoid eating fresh fruits and vegetables altogether. Instead, she recommended careful food handling, washing produce thoroughly and staying informed as health agencies continue investigating the outbreak.