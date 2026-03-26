DOVER, Del.- Legislation that would increase penalties for damaging emergency vehicles passed the Delaware State Senate and now moves to the House for consideration.
Senate Bill 232, sponsored by Sen. Dave Wilson, R-Lincoln, would make it a Class F felony to intentionally damage an authorized emergency vehicle, such as a fire truck or ambulance, if the damage causes at least $5,000 in losses or temporarily prevents the vehicle from responding to emergencies.
Wilson said emergency vehicles are essential for first responders and that damage to them can delay response times and put lives at risk.
“This legislation sends a clear message that targeting emergency response equipment carries serious consequences,” he said.
The Greenwood Police Department arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a Nov. 13, 2023, incident in which rocks were thrown at fire trucks responding to a commercial fire on North First Street, damaging several vehicles.
The bill now awaits review in the Delaware House of Representatives.