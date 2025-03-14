DOVER, Del — Delaware lawmakers are considering Senate Bill 72, a measure aimed at improving public access to information about potentially harmful chemicals in drinking water. The bill would require the Division of Public Health to create a website where people can check PFAS levels, also known as “forever chemicals,” in their public drinking water systems.
PFAS are a group of chemicals that do not naturally break down and have been linked to a range of health issues, including certain cancers, liver problems, thyroid issues, low birth weights, decreased immunity, and birth defects. Children may be particularly vulnerable to health problems related to PFAS exposure, including developmental issues and reduced vaccine effectiveness.
The bill mandates that the Division of Public Health notify public water utilities if PFAS levels exceed maximum containment levels (MCLs). Water companies that receive such notice must then inform their customers about the elevated levels. If follows a report issued in September of 2024 that showed PFA's found in several of the state's water bodies and watersheds.
Currently, Delaware is aligning its practices with requirements from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which mandates reporting on PFAS levels by 2027 and imposes consequences for exceeding MCLs by 2029. Senate Bill 72 seeks to make PFAS information available well before those federal deadlines, empowering people to make informed decisions and advocate for safer drinking water.
If passed, the bill would take effect 90 days after being signed into law.